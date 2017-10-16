



Thando Sibindi and Maria Lee Cho emerged tops in the Mother’s Day Golf Tournament organised by the Lilongwe Golf Club (LGC) on Saturday.

Played on individual stablefold format, Sibindi scored 39 points to win in the men’s category.

Blantyre-based golfer Frank Jomo counted out national team player Gift Landisi to take the second position after the two had tied on 36 points.

For his feat Sibindi got a dinner for two people at the Grill Madidi Lodge plus K15 000.

He also got toaster, electric iron and K10 000 from Salphar Investment.

“It’s been over two years since I last won a major tournament. I want to honour all mothers by winning this tournament. We are what we are because of mothers.” said Sibindi.

In the ladies section, the honours went to Cho who pipped Lilongwe Golf Club ladies captain Maina Mkandawire to the first position.

Cho had 40 points whereas Mkandawire finished with 36 points.

Cho got two nights accommodation for two at Wilderness Safari Lodge in Nkhotakota Wildlife Reserve. She also got a K15 000 voucher courtesy of Royal Motors.

Cho expressed gratitude to LGC management for recognising the important role women play in society.

Malawi’s sole professional golfer, Paul Chidale had the longest drive in men’s category and Innocent Kwenda was nearest to the pin.

In the ladies category, Faith Longwe had the longest drive and Bridget Sinthampi was nearest to the pin.

LGC captain Partridge Shycall thanked various companies and individuals who contributed towards the tournament.

“Because of your contribution you have made this a special day for our lady golfers. Women are the anchor of society and must be honoured and respected,” he said. n

The post Sibindi, Lee shine in Mother’s Day Golf appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link