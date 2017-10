Civil’s Innocent Tanganyika’s 89th minute penalty saved his team to salvage a 1-1 draw against Azam Tigers in the second round of the TNM Super League played at Civo Stadium. The two teams met 12…

The post Tanganyika saves Civil Sporting from Tigers jaws: Malawi TNM Super League appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link