Malawi Health Care Support (Mahecas), a grouping of Malawians based in United Kingdom that dedicate its services in assisting health provisions in Malawi, will on Saturday 28 October hold a dinner and dance gala night in Leeds to raise funds for health services barely after presenting a donation to the Adult Emergency and Trauma Centre (AETC) of referral Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre.

Mahecas been involved in donation of medical equipment at QECH’s dental department and other general supplies in health facilities in Mzimba, Mulanje and Nsanje since its existence for over 20 years.

Malawi’s health care system continues to face enormous challenges hampering quality health service delivery mainly due to inadequate funding.

And recently, the grouping presented a donation to one of the country’s major referral hospitals, Queens Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, a donation of 15 wheelchairs , 12 for adults and 3 for children raised through ventures like gala nights it holds in UK.

According to Kenneth Kasambara Mahecas treasurer the donation comes from Malawians and other well-wishers based in the UK.

Chairperson of the organising committee for the Leeds event, Margaret Chawawa a lecturer at Leeds Beckett University, the fundraising gala dinner and dance will be held at Village Hotel Club North in Leeds Otley Road , Headingly LS16 5PR starting from 6pm. (6:00 pm prompt through to 1:00 am GMT.)

She said the Leeds Dinner and Dance is part of the grouping’s annual event organised to bring Malawians together to dine, dance and connect while at the same time raising money for a cause back home in Malawi.

Chawawa is therefore asking those interested to attend the event to make their bookings in advance saying as the numbers are limited adding that there are just a few places left to what he described as MAHECAS’ most colourful event of the year.

The organisers said music on the night will be provided by master of turntables DJ Hanny G who will spin the decks throughout the night to keep the patron on their dancing feet afloat.

Tickets which are going at £45.00 per adult and £20 per child under 12 have sold fast like hot cakes and that only a few places are left.

MAHECAS UK, was formed in February 1995 and became a UK registered charity in September 1996. The sole purpose of MAHECAS UK is to raise money to assist hospitals and medical services in Malawi.

The Voluntary Executive Committee works directly with nurses and doctors in Malawi in identifying needed equipment for their hospitals or Health Centres.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :