The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has 5 seats out of the 6 seats in a Tuesday by-election, unofficial results Malawian Watchdog election team have tallied reveals.

Granted, it was expected that MCP would win the seats in Lilongwe and Mayani, the area being already an MCP stronghold but it was unthinkable for people to think of the opposition MCP to grab a seat in Nsanje Lalanje constituency and let alone a ward in Ndirande, the heart of Blantyre city where DPP is considered unshakable.