The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says it is investigating the cause of fire that gutted the office of a senior officer at its headquarters in Lilongwe Saturday morning.

ACB Deputy Director Reyneck Matemba confirmed the fire broke out in an office of a senior officer, but could not mention it for what he said were security reasons.

He dismissed reports that the fire had destroyed important case files, saying even if that was the case the Bureau has a reliable backup system.