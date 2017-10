Two senior DPP district campaign officials, Salif Gova and Smart Kamangila, have just been whisked away by Malawi Electoral commission officials.

A mob descended on them after they were allegedly found campaigning within the precincts of the voting at Bangula primary school in Njsanje.

Mec spokesman Sangwani Mwafulirwa confirmed of the development in an interview with Times radio.

According to Mwafulirwa one of the two is now in custody. #2017 by-elections #MalawiPolls