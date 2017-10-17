Karonga Police deputy spokesperson, George Mulewa has confirmed the death of a 35-year-old Chinese national who died after the vehicle he was traveling on overturned.

The deceased has been identified as Li-Shu Xiajian who was in a Nissan Ratio registration number BU 9884 and was being driven by a Malawian on October 17.

Mulewa said that the accident happened around 1 o’clock as the vehicle`s driver failed to negotiate a corner at Kabwiri CCAP, between Mzuzu-Karonga M1 road.

Following the impact, the vehicle overturned and the deceased died on the spot due serious head injuries sustained while the driver was rushed to Karonga District Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

The deceased was a staff at Optic Fibre Cable Installation until his death.