



Fifa/FAM Beach Soccer Cup champions will receive K1.5 million following the world football governing body’s injection of K7 million into the sport.

In the previous tournament the best team got K150 000.

This year’s edition will be played this Saturday in Salima, according to Beach Soccer Malawi (BSM) publicty secretary Vincent Chirambo.

Ten teams will fight for the top prize.

The teams are Jetty FC and Chifyo FC from Chilumba; Hot Boys and Nyerere Pakwao from Chintheche in Nkhata Bay; Sunbird and Parachute Battalion from Salima; Escom FC and Sunbird Nkopola from Mangochi; and Vinthenga FC and Chiputa from Nkhotakota.

The second-placed team will get K700 000 while third-placed will get K500 000

In individuals prizes, top goal scorer and best goalkeeper will each get K20 000.

“BSM management thought of adjusting the prize money to motivate teams to take the sport seriously. As BSM we really are grateful to Fifa for this consideration. This gesture demonstrates Fifa’s commitment to ensure the sport grows in the country,” said Chirambo.

He appealed to teams taking part to be disciplined and abide by the rules of the game.

“With so much money at stake, each team will do all they can to win. But our appeal is that they should all observe rules and regulations of the game and avoid incidents of violence,” said Chirambo.

Ted Kaleme of Skyrocket Beach Soccer said he was excited with the increase in prizes.

“Though my team did not make it to the finals, this is good news. It is expensive to travel to Salima for the tournament. We have to pay players and buy food for them.

“This made teams from Lilongwe lose interest. But with this increase, I can assure you next year there will be more teams taking part in the tournament,” he said.

