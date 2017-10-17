An impressive audience on Sunday patronised the Mothers’ Day Feast gospel concert which was held at Robin’s Park in Blantyre.

The show pulled together several acts, including Favoured Martha, The Great Angels Choir, King James Phiri and Eliza Mponya.

Being a Mothers’ Day Feast, the concert was dominated by mothers, who enjoyed gospel vibes from all the artists who featured on the day.

Favoured Martha, real name Martha Pingasa, took advantage of the feast to perform a new song ‘Paumunthu’ off her latest album Mawa Limafika.

“I am happy to have performed my first song ‘Paumunthu’, from my latest album, live during this special concert. Actually this latest album is ready and will be on the market soon,” Favoured Martha said.

She said she has worked hard on the album and called on people to embrace it as it has powerful messages.

“It’s a good album and I am optimistic people will love it. Some of the songs are already enjoying airplay in some of the local radio stations. It was exciting today to see the show being dominated by mothers and this actually tells you how special mothers are to the society,” she said.

Great Angels’ Music Director, Ephraim Zonda, also said it was a good show.

“First of all, I want to thank God for making this show a success. As Great Angels Choir, we were happy to perform to an audience dominated by our mothers. All artists put up great performances. We also would like to thank people for the support,” Zonda said.

Great Angels have always impressed in their dressing and they were on point on Sunday performing to their best.

Musician Benerdetta Maliro decided to treat her mother to this concert.

Her mother could not hide her excitement with the show, saying she was able to watch some of the artists live after a long time.

“It was exciting for me and I enjoyed the performances especially Eliza Mponya. I love her songs very much,” she said.

She added:

“I would like to thank my daughter, who is also a mother, for giving me such a treat. I just wish all fellow mothers the best.”

Maliro said she had asked her mother to choose where she wanted to go as part of Mothers’ Day.

“She told me she wanted to go to Robin’s Park. I didn’t know what was happening there until arrived and found out that there was a Mothers’ Day gospel show so it was special. I am also impressed with the performance of all the artists; they are really doing a great job in ministering the word of God,” she said.

However, the show had to be hastened as the venue owners billed two shows on the day.

Apart from the Mothers’ Day Feast, there were celebrations of the 10th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malawi.

The organisers of the Mothers’ Day Feast were expected to hold another show at Mlambe Motel in Balaka Monday.

