



Just over a month after parting ways with Tanzanian side Mbeya FC, Flames legend Kinnah Phiri has landed a job with Botswana outfit Mochudi Centre Chiefs.

According to Botswana’s Mmegi newspaper, the club settled for Kinnah from five shortlisted candidates.

Team manager Clifford Mogomotsi was quoted by the paper saying they chose Phiri amongst others because of his experience and knowledge of football in the region.

“There are a couple of guys who had applied although I do not have the names here. Phiri has a good track record and knows a lot about football in southern Africa. We expect him to arrive here on Friday [yesterday] although it is not confirmed yet,” he said.

Kinnah, who flew to Botswana on Friday to conclude the deal, confirmed the development.

Mochudi Centre Chiefs are currently without a head coach after the departure of Bongani Mafu due to contractual and payment issues.

In the absence of the head coach, the club started this season under the tutelage of Innocent Morapedi and former player, Pontsho Moloi.

Kinnah is reported to have been in talks with the Botswana club since September after parting ways with Mbeya FC on contractual issues.

If he seals the deal, Moloi and Morapedi will remain in the technical panel, according Mogomotsi.

“Morapedi has a full time job and our training schedule becomes a bit awkward. We want someone who will be there full time because at times we train both in the morning and afternoon. As for Piro, he is still learning and will continue to learn under the new coach,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chiefs are still waiting for Malawian midfielder, Lawrence Majawa’s work permit.

Majawa has joined Chiefs from rivals, Township Rollers this season.

