National Referees Committee (NRC) Sunday retained 94 per cent of its old national executive committee members. The NRC held its Annual General meeting in Lilongwe at Baptist Theological centre. Delegates to the meeting elected Patrick…

The post Malawi Referees re-elect Kapanga as boss unopposed: Ushers new committee appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link