A mother of two sons whose looks belie her real age has told of how she is being mistaken for her sons’ girlfriend by internet users.

Pupsa Dewi is a fitness blogger from Indonesia who claims she looks so young for her age that her teenage sons are often mistaken for her boyfriend.

The woman has racked up a massive following on Instagram thanks to her youthful looks, which she puts down to her exercise regime and healthy diet.

But her her fans were shocked when she recently revealed on social media that she was celebrating turning FIFTY.

In one snap to mark her birthday, Pupsa posed with her two teenage sons, Dennis and Daniel, in a flowing ballgown, tiara and bouquet of flowers.

And her followers couldn’t believe that she was actually old enough to be their mum. One wrote: “I don’t think you are their mom. I think you’re their sister or their prom dates… damn you look amazing.” According to The Sun UK, married Pupsa, who also calls herself Mama Hadi, says she loves aerobics, swimming and is also a big fan of Zumba. She often appears on Indonesia TV, where she gives her skincare, fitness and diet tips.