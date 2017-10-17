NSANJE LALANJE (Malawian Watchdog)—The ruling paramilitary wing of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) known as cadets have this night launched an assault on Sidik Mia and his family in Ngabu, Chikwawa.Honorable Mia has fled and is reportedly in Nsanje Boma for fear of his life. The DPP cadets have severely injured one of his family members living him in pool of blood.

“Ngabu Police refused to help when we rushed to them for help following the cadet’s ambush on Mia’s premises,” said a family member.

Once the unofficial results are confirmed by the electoral commission that MCP has won the Nsanje Lalanje seat and the ward councilor seat in Ndirande Makata ward, all credit will go to him and this will stamp his authority as the newly crowned Lowershire’s political godfather succeeding the late Gwanda Chakwamba.

We will keep you updated. The picture is that of the wounded Mia family member.