Mzuzu Technical College student is reported dead after drowning in Lake Malawi in Nkhata-Bay on Mother’s Day.

The student has been identified as Kephas Banda aged 33.

The fact of the matter is that on October 15, 2017, Banda left Mzuzu for Chikale beach in Nkhatabay where he together with his friends drunk some beers.

He did not report back home until on the morning of October 16, 2017 when his body was found floating dead near Nkhata-Bay jetty.

Postmortem results conducted at Nkhata-Bay District hospital showed that death was due to suffocation.

Banda hails from Kapalapata village, Traditional Authority Timbiri.