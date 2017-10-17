After Fire destroyed a hostel at Police Secondary School in Zomba on Monday night , the school has now temporally closed.

According to reports, the inferno started around 18:15, and Firefighters arrived 30 minutes later which has left many property inside the hostel to have been destroyed.

No one is reportedly injured during the incident as the fire started while students were at prep studies but all items in the hostel are destroyed.

The the department of fire in the district has argued that they were called late by outsiders not the school management as that they found already all properties being destroyed.

The fire is believed to have started due to electricity fault.

Meanwhile, school has been temporally closed for students to recover from trauma caused by fire as all their properties have been destroyed.