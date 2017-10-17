Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will jet in Malawi for a campaign for women to be elected to Parliament during 2019 general elections.

Confirming the development, Chairperson of Parliamentary Women Caucus in Malawi Jessie Kabwira said Sturgeon who is also leader for Scotland National Party (SNP) will be in Malawi next year for 50:50 campaign ahead of the 2019 polls.

Kabwira further expressed gratitude to Sturgeon for the upcoming visit.

“The committee is humbled to have a high profile figure visitor. Her visit is also part of sharing mutual relationship that the two countries enjoy,” said Kabwila.

She added that Malawi needs to adopt Scotland’s style in which a head of state goes to Parliament every week to answer on issues affecting the country.

During the 2014 elections, more women lost parliamentary seats to men as compared to the 2009 polls.