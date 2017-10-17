



Super League of Malawi (Sulom) says it is investigating incidents that led to the violence and delay of two TNM Super League matches on Sunday and yesterday.

Silver Strikers beat Tigers 1-0 at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe through a Binwell Katinji goal to return to second position on the table.

But the match was delayed for an hour as Azam Tigers refused to play after their players, who were warming up, and officials were allegedly attacked by Silver supporters, on suspicion of juju practice.

Tigers coach Patrick Kulemeka bemoaned the incident, saying it affected his charges.

“Most of the players are new in the top-flight league and were shocked by the violence. We will lodge a complaint with Sulom on this. Our players and officials were beaten up by Silver supporters,” he said.

On Sunday, it was also the same story.

The match between Bullets and Moyale Barracks at Chilomoni Stadium started at 3.05pm instead of 2.30pm after an alleged attack on Moyale official by alleged Bullets supporters.

Moyale refused to play until they were assured of security at the venue.

It took the effort of match commissioner Hasting Ntuntha for the soldiers to play.

Sulom general secretary Williams Banda yesterday said the clubs responsible for the incidents will be punished.

He said: “Sulom is saddened by the incidents that happened at MDC Stadium on Sunday and on Monday at Silver Stadium. We do not condone such behaviour.

“Disciplinary measures shall be meted out to all perpetrators of the violence and the delay of the matches, as provided for in the rules and regulations. Clubs will be punished on misconduct perpetrated by their supporters and officials.”

The post Sulom investigating match delays, violence appeared first on The Nation Online.





