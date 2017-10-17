Three people are in police custody in Blantyre for allegedly being caught red-handed selling dog meat in Limbe Township.

The three have been identified as Amon Akimu aged 20, Commas Kalamba from village headman Balala Traditional Authority Kachindamoto in Dedza and Aubrey Matumbo (17) from village headman Malunga, Traditional Authority Malemia in Zomba.

Limbe Police officials confirmed of the arrest in an interview with the press.

According to police, the three were noticed by members of the community who reported the matter to Limbe Police.

The three are expected to appear in court today to be formally charged.