



Title contenders in the Simama Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) and Masters Security Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) premier leagues have left no breathing space for each other.

In Simama, leaders Ekwendeni Hammers and second-placed Bolero United are tied on 41 points from 22 games each.

Third-placed Karonga United and fourth positioned Chilumba Barracks have 37 points each from 19 and 18 matches, respectively.

In Masters Security premiership, Nchalo United dictate the affairs with 47 points from 20 games.

They are four points above second placed Chikwawa United, five points better than third-positioned Mangochi Challengers and six points ahead of fourth placed Prison United.

“Competition has improved as compared to last season when top-three teams could have at least 10 points difference on the leader board. At present, it is also not easy to predict who would become the eventual champions,” SRFA vice-general secretary Kingsley Simbeyi.

According to him, Nchalo, Chikwawa, Mangochi and MDF Marines are the only sides yet to start their second round games in the SRFA Premier League as they were involved in Fisd Challenge Cup encounters.

In Masters Security contest, games to watch on tomorrow are Nyasa United versus Jali Rangers at Kamuzu Stadium and hosts Polytechnic against Chanco.

On Sunday, fireworks are expected between Ndirande Icons and Michiru Madrid at Mpira Stadium in Chiwembe, Blantyre.

In Simama on Saturday, Embangweni United will host Ekwendeni United whereas Lufita United and Rumphi Pirates will entertain Kawaza and Chilumba Barracks, respectively. On Sunday, Lura will host Rumphi Pirates as Karonga United take on Kawaza at Karonga Community ground. n

