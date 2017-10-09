A 9-year-old Florida girl died on Saturday after her 325-pound cousin sat on her as a form of punishment for misbehaving, police said.

Veronica Green Posey, 64, called paramedics on Saturday afternoon when her cousin, Dericka Lindsay, was found unresponsive, The Pensacola News Journal reported.

Posey allegedly told police that she sat on her cousin to discipline for “being out of control.”

Posey allegedly struck the girl with a ruler and metal pipe and sat on her for approximately 10 minutes before the child began to complain about not being able to breathe, the police report reportedly said.

When paramedics arrived, Lindsay was unresponsive. She was rushed to Baptist Hospital where she was pronounced dead, The New York Post reported.

Posey was charged with homicide and cruelty toward a child, the Pensacola News Journal reported. Lindsay’s parents have also been charged with child neglect for allegedly failing to report the abuse.

All three were taken into custody at Escambia County Jail.