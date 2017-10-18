



After spending hours in the library and in classes, it is now time for Chancellor College (Chanco) students to relax from the rigours of academic life through a social weekend at the institution’s campus. The event this year has been sponsored by the newly established Zomba—based leisure centre- Vogue Lounge.

The social weekend is scheduled to start from Friday, October 20 to 21.

In an interview on Monday Vogue Lounge managing director Joey Mwamadi said they understand that students need time to relax and have fun in the course of learning.

“This is deemed a way of promoting students’ mental and physical wellness.

“During college, you may be placed in social situations that can be out of your comfort zone and make you feel vulnerable, but if you interact with others, you can develop social skills and build your confidence” he said

Mwamadi said the social weekend will provide a platform for students to interact through several activities and also to know more about the unique leisure centre which will soon be launched at Matawale in the old capital Zomba.

Chanco Students’ Union has since found Vogue Lounge’s gesture a rare expense and have committed to ensuring that all participants are disciplined enough for the success of the event.

Chanco entertainment director Gift Symon said the event has been organised in a unique way and students should expect to have fun.

”This will be different from other social weekends we have had considering that there will be a lot of activities including traditional dances and sporting activities like basketball and football that will boost the interaction of students,” he said.

Symon said the event will start at 7pm with the crowning of Mr and Miss Chanco and performances by artists including Macelba, Saint, Dontarz, Janta, Home grown, Bouncy, Piksy, DJ Maya, DJ Nathan Tunes and DJ Frames.

According to the organisers, after the event at the Great Hall there will be an after party at the Sports Complex where hip hop star Tay-Grin, Bucci and Hazel Mark will perform.

The events will climax on Saturday with an open air disco where Charisma and Post-negative will also perform.

Among others, the event has also been supported by Tasty Bites, Annie’s Lodge and Canopy. n

The post All set for Chanco social weekend appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link