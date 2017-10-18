In a follow-up post, the department said he “may or may not be a man of his word,” adding, “it is our experience everyone gets caught at some point. He has drawn a lot of attention to himself, and that makes it hard to hide from reality.”

The fugitive eventually surrendered to police, fulfilling his promise by arriving at the station with doughnuts and a bagel.

“Zaydel made good on his promise to turn himself in for his outstanding warrants,” the department said.

“He walked in on his own, and not only did he bring the doughnuts, he brought one bagel! We would again like to express our gratitude for the support of all who followed this, shared it, and left us positive feedback.”