Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has won a popularity test against the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) with by-election gains which has seen the party shrugging off challenge in the Lilongwe by-elections. By-elections in Lilongwe City South…

The post Kwachaaa! MCP defeat DPP 5-1 in by-elections: Msungama, Gwengwe elected as MPs appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link