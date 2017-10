The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has suffered a humiliating by-election defeat in itys stronghold of southern region after losing Nsanje Lalanje parliamentary seat and Ndirande Makata Local Government ward to Malawi Congress Party (MCP)…

The post Mia-quake! MCP wins in south Malawi by-elections appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link