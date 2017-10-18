



Silver Strikers’ lethal striker Matthews Sibale has attracted the interest of Mozambique National League, Mocambola, outfit Costa Do Sol.

The Maputo-based club has offered the striker an outright contract, according to Silver general secretary Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda.

“They want the player to join them in January. But they want the deal finalised now,” he said.

Chakaka-Nyirenda said they club will meet to decide the transfer fee for the player.

“The meeting will involve valuation of the player. Last time we sold Chawanangwa Kaonga at $15 000 [about K10 million], obviously, Sibale is worth more than that,” he said.

Sibale is the current TNM Super League top goalscorer with 12 goals followed by Blue Eagles’ Mphatso Phillimon.

Football analyst Charles Nyirenda said the Mozambican club’s interest is not a surprise.

“That boy is very dangerous in the box. When he is playing you are assured that he will score whether you lose or win. But I think he can get even better offers apart from Mozambique if he is patient,” he said.

Silver have for the past five years been supplying players to Mozambaiuqe clubs.

Frank Banda, Ndaziona Chatsalira, Green Harawa, Chawanangwa Kaonga and Charles Swini all joined Mozambique clubs from Silver.

The club also has Malawians Chawanangwa Kaonga and Richard Mbulu.

Costa do Sol signed Mbulu from Mafco after the player won the 2016 TNM Super League and the Presidential Cup Golden Boot Awards.

Clube de Desportos da Costa do Sol, commonly known as Costa do Sol was founded in 1955 and won its first Mozambican league, in 1975. n

