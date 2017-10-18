The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has unanimously beat the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the by-elections conducted on Tuesday in three constituencies and three wards.

According to unofficial results seen by faceofmalawi reporter, MCP has managed to sweep the entire three Parliamentary seats including the Nsanje Lalanje Constituency which was regarded as the home of DPP.

As this is not enough, MCP has also managed to grab two wards out of the three wards that fell vacant making it 5-1 against the ruling DPP.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is scheduled to announce the official results on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre from 2:30pm.

Below are unofficial results of the by-elections;

NSANJE LALANJE

Lawrence Mark Sitolo – MCP (8775)

Gladys Ganda – DPP (5463)

Winnie Wakudyanaye- Independent (204)

LILONGWE CITY SOUTH

Ulemu Msungama -MCP (6722)

Dr. Reuben Ngwenya – DPP (3597)

Christopher Joseph Manja – Independent (891)

Ellen Shabani – Independent (311)

NDIRANDE MAKATA

Thom Litchowa – MCP (969)

Thom Lita – DPP (910)

Mathews Shawa – PP (363)

Ishmael Chilambo- UDF (363)

DEDZA MAYANI

Benson William Lameck – MCP (1690)

Nicholas Fackson Josiya- DPP (2390)

Everister Ndaziona Kusina- UDF (200)

LILONGWE MSOZI NORTH

Sosten Gwengwe- MCP (10015)

Bruno Daka – DPP (2559)

MTSIRIZA WARD

Frank Zikaola – MCP (921)

Julio Jumbe – DPP (826)

UDF (169)