Police in Dowa district have arrested 11 Ethiopian nationals for entering Malawi illegally.

According to Dowa police publicist Richard Kaponda, the 11 were netted at Dzaleka Refugee Camp on Monday around 11 pm.

Kaponda said the police received a tip from well wishers that some illegal immigrants have been locked in one of the houses within Dzaleka refugee camp.

Police went there and arrested the 11 suspects.

The illegal immigrants revealed to the police that they had been locked in the house in Dzaleka refugee Camp since October 05, 2017.

The 11 suspects who are aged between 16 and 26, were being given food inside the house by a man they did not know.

The suspects also added that they were going to South Africa where they have relatives to look for greener pastures.

The 11 suspects have been remanded to Maula Prison pending further investigations so as to arrest the trafficker.