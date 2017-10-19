Information reaching faceofmalawi indicates that candidate for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Reuben Ngwenya in the just ended by-elections has been rushed to hospital.

The development comes barely hours after the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah declared him as a loser in the Tuesday by-elections which saw Ulemu Msungama of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) emerging victorious in Lilongwe South East Constituency.

One of the human right activsts in the country Billy Mayaya confirmed of the illness of Ngwenya through his facebook post seen by FOM’s reporter.

“Wishing General Ngwenya a quick recovery after being hospitalized with BP,” wrote Mayaya.

More details to come…