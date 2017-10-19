Carlsberg Malawi will wind up the summer by giving its consumers an international experience through an event dubbed “Carlsberg beer fest” which will take place at Lilongwe Golf Club in November.

The three-day occasion will run from 17th to 19th November. It will attract a number of activities in satisfaction of its diverse setup.

Speaking to the media during a press briefing at Carlsberg in Blantyre on 17th October, the company’s brands manager for alcoholic beverages, Twikale Chirwa stressed that beer will be the event’s headliner.

“The event will feature about six elements that our consumers are looking for. These are; beer off course, music, arts and culture, but also we will see fashion, and sobo talent show,” said Chirwa

Considering that beer will be the event’s headliner, consumers will be educated on what beer is, how it is made and all other elements of beer. In making matters more attractive, different brands of Carlsberg beer will be sold at reduced prices.

Despite beer headlining the event, there will be also other alcohol free activities.

The beer fest will be a replicate of international events of that nature which happen in countries like Denmark and Germany among others. Following consumers’ demand for the beer fest, it will be happening annually in Malawi.

“We would like to offer Malawians an international beer fest experience, as such we would like to do this every year.”

Music has been considered a handsome share of the event’s duration. Fredokiss will headline urban music whereas the Black Missionaries and Soldier Lucius Banda will headline local music.

Carlsberg has deliberately chosen Lilongwe to host the event due to it’s accessibility. The company is aiming at accommodating people from all over Malawi, hence Lilongwe is ideal being at the country’s centre.