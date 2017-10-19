Police in Chikhwawa arrested Group Village Headman Kamoto of Traditional authority Makhuwira for encouraging mob to destroy and torch down houses belonging to Village Headman James of the same area over allegation that he was failing to permit a hunting operation for bloodsuckers.

Police also managed to arrest one villager who was among the mob that destroyed three houses and stealing property worth K1.5 million which includes, goats, bags of maize and iron sheets.

Chikhwawa police publicist Constable Foster Benjamin said on October 12, Kamoto sent his men to hunt for suspected bloodsuckers in James` village but James did not welcome the idea when the men arrived in his village.

The men reported the news to Kamoto who then ordered them to destroy Village Headman James` properties.

The mob did not only demolish James` properties but they also went away with other goods valued at K1.5 million.

Kamoto aged 64 and 18-year-old villager, Mike Chilongwe has since been remanded pending further police investigation on the matter.