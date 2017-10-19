



Management of Civil Sporting Club has finally bowed down to pressure by incorporating in its Executive Committee some members from Epac Football Club, as part of the buy-out arrangement.

There were disagreements over the delayed inclusion of Epac members into the committee, a thing that almost led to the cancellation of the deal between the two clubs.

Following the incorporation of Epac’s officials, Ronald Chiwaula has been promoted to General Secretary, replacing Thomas Makiwa who has relinquished his post due to work commitments.

Former Epac chairperson, Triston Chiutsi, is now Civil Deputy General Secretary whereas Khembo Mumba and Marshal Josaya have been named as committee members.

Aaron Ndalama has been appointed Civil Deputy Team Manager.

Chiwaula Wednesday confirmed the changes, saying they were part of the agreement that saw Epac sell its Super League status to Civo United.

However, Chiwaula also said he was getting concerned with the team’s poor form in recent games.

“We have not performed to our expectations in the past four games. We do not know what is happening to the players because they are getting everything. Anyway, there is no need to panic,” Chiwaula said.

Management of Civil put all the players on monthly salary effective August.

Civil drew 1-1 with Azam Tigers at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe on Sunday in the TNM Super League.

The civil servants are on position four on the log table with 34 points from 21 games, 16 points behind leaders Be Forward Wanderers.

After the takeover, Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) changed the name of the club from Epac to Civil.

The government, through OPC, accepted to settle Epac’s debts estimated at K19 million in players’ contractual obligations to mark the beginning of the new era.





Source link