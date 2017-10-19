



Malawi’s draughts master Madalitso Thom left for Russia to compete at the 2017 World Draughts-64 Championship.

The national champion said he is ready to make history at the global event.

In 2015, he was best African player at the event.

“I promise not to disappoint at the world contest where I will work hard to put Malawi on the map,” he said.

Association of Draughts in Malawi (Adma) general secretary Suzgo Nkhoma said they have confidence in Thom after his superb performance in recent strength-testing matches in Zambia that saw him whitewashing Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) Grand Master 4-0.

“As an association, we have hope that Baba will bring home the glory as he has gained vast experience during training,” he said.

The world championships, expected to run from October 19 to 29 at St. Petersburg, will also involve other African players from Zambia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Rthiopia, Congo Brazaville and DRC.

Malawi is currently ranked 41 on global rankings.

