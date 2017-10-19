They say a journey of a thousand miles starts with a step and this is surely true of gospel singer Favoured Martha, who has finalised her third album Mawa Limafika.

The album is yet to be released on the market.

But some of the songs in the latest album have already started enjoying airplay on local radios.

Favoured Martha announced the news of the new album during a Mothers’ Day Gospel Feast held at Robin’s Park in Blantyre on Sunday.

During the show, Favoured Martha performed one of the songs in the album titled ‘Paumunthu’.

The singer also reminded people of her new album during another Mothers’ Day show organised by fellow gospel musician Gloria Manong’a at the same venue on Monday.

Some quarters had doubts as to whether Favoured Martha, real name Martha Pingasa, had enough fuel in her tank to continue her music journey.

This was after the disbandment of Favoured Sisters where Favoured Martha used to star with Mwawi Kalolokesya.

Favoured Sisters was a top brand in the gospel music circles and they upped their game having dropped Moyo Wanga.

But Favoured Martha has braved the tide, going it alone, starting off with Ondikonda Ndilinaye followed by Yehova Musalole.

“I am thankful to God for the talent but also for making everything possible for me to work on the three albums. The first was all about testing the waters but I was surprised that it did well on the market; likewise, the second. Now I am talking of a third album,” Favoured Martha said.

Despite being affected by piracy in the previous two albums, Favoured Martha said they have all been a success.

“Piracy hit me hard but God was on my side and I should say it here that I have sold more copies of the albums and I am still selling. I am also optimistic that this third album will also do well,” she said.

Having recorded her previous two albums in Blantyre, one of which was of which was produced by Joseph Tembo, Favoured Martha has recorded the third album with Khumbo Kaliwo at Studio 88 in Lilongwe.

“The message in the third album is a continuation of the messages in my two previous albums. These are songs of hope, telling people about salvation and to trust the Lord,” she said.

The 10-track album, which has seen Favoured Martha not moving away from her style of fusing traditional dances in her songs has tracks such as ‘Muchedweranji’, ‘Ndampeza’ and ‘Wosunga Lonjezo’.

The singer also revealed that the video for the title track ‘Mawa Limafika’ will be coming out soon and that she shot it in South Africa where she had performances recently.

