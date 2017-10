High Court judge Silverster Kalembera has refused a bail request to Pakistani national Abdul Rehman Cotton Ginners Africa Limited (Cgal) who is jointly charged with board chairperson Mahomed Farook Ibrahim on suspicion of playing a part in the…

The post High Court denies bail to suspect in K20bn ‘Bankgate’: Pakistan is a flight risk appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link