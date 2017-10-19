He might not be a fan of local popular musician Joseph Mkasa’s song “Anenere sakukondwa nayo Salary yawoyo” (Speak for them, they are not happy with their salary) but a Chancellor College based lecturer has observed that low perks are fueling corruption in Malawi.

The sentiments come at a time when authorities have been blaming Malawians for not being patriotic in fight against corruption amid reports of high cases of the malpractice in the country.

Malawi leader Peter Mutharika has for several times urged citizens to resist corruption saying it is a block to development.

The concerns have also been shared by various stakeholders including diplomats who expressed worry on the current status of corruption in Malawi.

But a lecturer in the department of philosophy at Chancellor College Lawrence Mpekasambo has faulted government for putting people on moral dilemma due to poor salaries.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24 during the commemoration of Global Ethics Day in Zomba, Mpekasambo disclosed that Malawi might lose the fight in corruption because of poor salaries to its civil servants.

“Civil servants are poorly paid and worse their salaries are never paid on time which means you are receiving little money at the same time the money does not come on time, now put yourself in a situation where you are working at pharmacy department at the hospital, your little salary is delayed but you have drugs honestly you will sell the drugs to send your children to school.

“It is a climate that is conducive for corruption as innocent people are tempted to begin wrong things they never wanted to do as part of moral conscious because of poor salaries,” said Mpekasambo.

He added further that Malawi needs “ethical leadership” that can address the challenges faced by civil servants to win the battle against corruption.

Commemorated on 18th October, Global Ethics Day provides an opportunity for organizations around the world to hold events on or around this day, exploring the meaning of ethics in international affairs.

The theme of this year’s commemoration centered on “Golden Rule” and Chancellor College philosophy students held a forum to discuss on how they can deal with moral dilemma.