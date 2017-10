Minister of Agriculture, irrigation and Water Development Joseph Mwanamvekha Wednesday officially launched the 2017/18 Farm Input subsidy (FISP) Programme with a warning to suppliers to desist from selling substandard inputs to farmers. Speaking at Mzura…

The post Malawi launches 2017/18 Farm Input Subsidy: Minister Mwanamvekha warns suppliers appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link