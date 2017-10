Malawi Police in Mangochi the lakeshore district in southern region have arrested a couple for forcing their 16-year-old daughter into early marriage. Mangochi deputy police spokesperson Sergeant Amina Tepani Daudi says the couple Twaha Umar…

