Dowa police publicist Richard Kaponda has confirmed the arrest of 11 Ethiopians for illegally entering the country.

Police made the arrest on Monday following a tip off by well-wishers that some people were in one of the houses at Dzaleka refugee camp.

Police made efforts to visit the scene and arrested all the 11 illegal immigrants, aged 16 and 26.

The suspects revealed that they have been in the house from October 5.

They also revealed that they were on their way to South Africa to search for greener pastures.

They have all been remanded to Maula Prison pending further investigation.