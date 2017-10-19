



Sports governing bodies Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) are at loggerheads over the services of Griffin Saenda Jnr, who has roles in the technical panels of the Queens and Under-20 national football team.

Saenda is assistant to Queens head coach Mary Waya following the departure of Sam Kanyenda, at the same time he is Under-20 team manager.

Both national teams are in camp in preparation for international tournaments.

The Queens are preparing for Fast5 World Netball Series in Australia on October 28 and 29 while the Under-20 is tuning up for the Council for Southern Africa Football Associations Championship in Zambia next month.

FAM general secretary Alfred Gunda said he was not aware that Saenda also has another role in Queens technical panel.

“I expect the under-20 national football team manager to carry out his duties in line with his obligations,” he said.

However, this has not been possible as Saenda has been training the Queens at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) while the Under-20 is training at Chiwembe, in Blantyre.

“He has to explain how he will do his work with Under-20 squad. If there will be coinciding of activities, he will have to choose which way he is going. He must be able to make a choice,” said Gunda.

NAM general secretary Carol Bapu could not comment while NAM president Khungekile Matiya could not be reached on her mobile number.

Saenda Jnr could not be drawn to comment on the matter yesterday after Queens morning training session.

“I cannot comment,” he said.

