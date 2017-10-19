Yesterday, the South African police officers staged their own protest, accusing Nigerians residing in the council of intimidation and false accusation.
This is coming after Nigerians stormed the police station on October 11th to protest, after a 25-year-old Nigerian man identified as Ibrahim O. Badmus was allegedly killed by South African police officers at his home on October 10th.
Reports say South African policemen raided his home at Vanderbijlpark triangle on suspicion that he sells hard drugs. They handcuffed him and used excessive pepper spray on him. He passed out and died due to suffocation.
Here are photos from the protest from South African police who are accusing Nigerians residents of false accusation;