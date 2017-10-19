



Super Sakuwa Steel Limited Company on Tuesday donated refreshments and fruits worth K500 000 to the Malawi Queens, who are in camp in preparation Fast5 World Netball Series in Melbourne, Australia from October 28 to 29. The items comprised 150 cases of Fruitree juice, 15 cases of bottled water and four packs of 20 apples each. During the donation, the company’s sales and marketing executive Enock Chithonje said they decided to assist the netball team because it makes the country proud on the international scene. Queens captain Joana Kachilika and Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) general secretary Carol Bapu thanked the company for the support and asked other well-wishers to follow suit. Last year, Super Sakuwa gave Queens energy drinks worth K250 000. In the picture, Chithonje (2ndL) makes a symbolic presentation to Kachilika (2ndR) as vice-captain Jane Chimaliro (R) looks on—SOLOMON MANDA, Staff reporter

