



Political pressure group Transformation Alliance (TA) has described results of the just ended by-elections as a true reflection of the will of Malawians under “the prevailing economic and political winds”.

TA had earlier on drummed support for the opposition in the by-elections which have seen main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) winning five out of six contested seats.

MCP claimed Nsanje- Lalanje, Lilongwe Msozi North and Lilongwe City South East parliamentary seats as well as Ndirande Makata and Mtsiliza wards, with the DPP winning the Mayani North Ward in the highly anticipated Tuesday by-elections.

In a statement released Wednesday, TA applauded Malawians who took part in the by-elections for voting for opposition candidates.

“We believe this is an opportunity for Malawians to kick-start the transformation process for [sic] this country,” reads in part the statement which has been signed by the alliance’s Chairman, Moses Kunkuyu.

The statement also says, for Malawi to transform, there is need for massive cleansing and radical redistribution of power, arguing that when power is concentrated in a chosen few, the majority suffer.

“Through decentralisation, transparency and accountability, we must take power away from the political elite and hand it to the man and woman in the village. The by-elections provided that opportunity and we are glad that Malawians have made use of it,” the statement reads.

The statement has since congratulated MCP president Lazarus Chakwera for the victory and sound leadership during campaign.

“We, however, would like to caution the elected individuals and the winning party against getting intoxicated with the power that has been deposited in them,” the statement says.





