



Villa FC on Mother’s Day retained the Union Building Contractor Under-14 Football Trophy after beating Black Rangers 1-0 in the final played at Chilinde Primary School ground in Lilongwe.

Adiel Kaduya, who also scooped the Golden Boot Award, scored the lone goal in the second half.

In post-match interview, Villa coach Lovemore Chisambi attributed the victory to proper game planning.

“I told the lads to tightly mark their striker who is very dangerous and the boys did just that,” he said.

His counterpart, Rangers coach Solomon Lipenga, said they were punished for missing a lot of chances in the first half.

Union Building Contractors regional manager Kimu Kamau said they will continue sponsoring the trophy.

“The trophy is living to its expectations and we are coming again this December. This time we want to be giving sports equipment to the winning teams in order to help the players in their career,” said Kamau.

Villa received a trophy and K30 000 while Rangers got K20 000.

Central Dynamos, who beat Troopers 2-1 to finish third, got K15 000.

The competition attracted 10 teams from the area.

