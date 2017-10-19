It is a grouping of youthful citizens across kinds of professions, all having their political allegiance to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Its decorated paper mission is to bring, together, all youthful professions who subscribe to the ideals of the DPP to share a common platform where ideas relating to personal and party developments can be discussed. It further seeks to influence other young men to join and support the DPP.

Reality Perception

It is some form of silly gathering majoring in silly talks, dirty plots and misguided relevance. It spends much of its time with internal fights as well as pushing for recognition at the party’s helm.

Unfortunately, the only recognition they amass is from individual gurus within the DPP politiburo who aim at wielding personal fights against fellows within the camp so as to establish their advantage.

Selfishness is the hallmark of the DPP leadership and dividends thereof trekking to these blue boys.

The recorded achievements of the so-called Blue League are, so far, the fundings which trek from the party for the purposes of funding stupid missions including thuggery. State resources are siphoned by the party leadership and using the same to supply to the Blue League.

It is in the Blue League where the gullible young men are armed with guns and pangas. Unfortunately, it appears not even the police can touch these notorious boys. Information is that Noel Kaiya, a cadet who got “arrested” for unlawfully bearing unlawful gun was immediately released after the road-show arrest.