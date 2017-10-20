Heather Szilagyi, her seven-year-old daughter, Molly, and her fiance, Eric Neilson, were left covered with painful insect bites while travelling from Canada to Slovakia this month.

British Airways offered an apology to the family and upgraded their return flights to business class.

Szilagyi said she had first noticed the bed bugs on the seat in front of her, then spotted another crawling out from behind a TV monitor. “I wanted to grab it but they’re quick and it crawled back inside, behind the screen,” she told the Canadian broadcaster CTV.

Szilagyi says she alerted a flight attendant but was told the flight was full and nothing could be done. “It was nine hours of knowing that I was probably going to get bit, but not being sure,” she said.

“But there wasn’t really anything I could do about it. I was surprised I was able to relax – but what can you do? Me and my daughter are both really sensitive to insect bites, so she was just covered all over. I’ve still got a really infected one.

“We were not asking for a refund. All we were asking for was a flight on a different plane, to make sure it was a different plane, to make sure that the plane that was infested with bed bugs was taken care of.”