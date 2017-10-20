



Nyasa Big Bullets interim General Secretary, Albert Chigoga, has said the team would maintain its name and traditional colours, even when Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC) takes over ownership.

The Daily Times had asked Chigoga about unconfirmed reports that NMC might change the name of the team to Nyasa United and adopt green and white colours.

The colours are associated with NMC products.

But Chigoga said those circulating the rumours want to bring confusion among the team’s supporters.

“Conditions were set and an agreement was sealed [with NMC]. Bullets will always use its traditional red and white colours.

“This can be proved by the artwork of new bus that NMC has bought for the team in South Africa. It has white and red colours with the name NMC Big Bullets. This name is also registered with the Super League of Malawi and Football Association of Malawi,” Chigoga said.

Bullets Supporters’ Committee General Secretary, Mabvuto Chibambo, confirmed that they agreed with NMC that the team’s colours would be maintained.

“In the memorandum of understanding with Nyasa, we agreed that the colours would never change under any circumstance. Nyasa is doing a lot for the team and we expect more good things from them,” Chibambo said.

NMC officials were not available for a comment on the matter but, last week, they confirmed the purchase of the bus which they said would be in the country after finalising paperwork.

As part of the takeover deal, NMC promised to buy Bullets a bus, one club house in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu and construct a stadium.

The speculation over Bullets’ colours might have originated from the case of Be Forward Wanderers who changed from traditional blue and white to orange and black after securing sponsorship from Japanese car dealers, Be Forward Limited.





Source link