



One person was torched and killed while another was stoned to death by vigilante mobs who suspected the two of being “bloodsuckers” at Kachere and Chileka as the bloodsucking rumours spread into Blantyre.

There were ugly scenes in Chileka, Kachere and Nkolokoti as people smashed vehicles and destroyed houses.

Nine people have so far been killed in Mulanje, Phalombe, Thyolo, Nsanje, Chiradzulu and Blantyre.

The latest killings of people suspected of being bloodsuckers come barely a week after President Peter Mutharika asked people not to take the law in their hands.

Sothern Region Police spokesperson, Ramsy Mushani, confirmed the latest killings in Blantyre yesterday. He appealed to the people in Limbe and Chileka to remain calm “as police work to get to the bottom of the issue.”

An eyewitness’ account at the scene in Chileka, where a 22-year-old epileptic man was set on fire, said the deceased was found lying idle with a Quran and a health passport prompting the community to arrest him on suspicions that he is a bloodsucker.

“I saw the suspect lying down there and two women approached him asking him questions in relation to the ongoing bloodsucking stories. Then they took him to the chief and from there, I just saw a huge crowd of people taking him to the police accusing him of being a bloodsucker,” he said.

Another person from Chatha area who asked for anonymity said the people were angered by the reaction they got from the police at Chatha Roadblock – along the way to Chileka International Airport.

“The community left the suspect in the hands of the police at the roadblock but after noting that there was a delay to move the suspect to Chileka Police, the public threw stones at the officers who were manning the roadblock. They then got the suspect out of the makeshift cell and torched him,” he said.

An interview with Village Headman Chatha established that the bloodsucking rumours have been making rounds in the area for about two weeks and people are no longer sleeping in their houses.

“Before I confirm about the suspect who has been killed, let me tell you this; bloodsuckers are real and I have personally experienced it. Last night, they came to my house at around 11pm, I just saw a flashlight through our bedroom window, and this happened about three times consecutively. When I woke up and switched on the lights, the sucker had disappeared,” he said.

Chatha further said the suspect has been a victim of circumstances, arguing commotion started last night when three families were attacked by the bloodsuckers.

“Last night, most us here did not sleep, two people were attacked and they were rushed to the hospital. We were told the bloodsuckers hide at the graveyard, so last night, we went to Chatha and Malunga graveyards and burnt the place. To be frank with you, we are suffering here, these things are real,” he said.

The Daily Times crew went to Mlambe Hospital where it found Joseph Mauwa from Chirimba Township who claims that he was attacked by an invisible bloodsucker.

“I could not see anything in the dark but I felt being pierced. I forcefully removed it from my arms and a lot of blood spilt,” he said showing his blood-stained hands on his hospital bed.

Meanwhile, the American Embassy in Lilongwe has warned its nationals to seek permission first before travelling to rural Blantyre for their own safety.

The UN Mission in Malawi a fortnight ago announced the pulling out of its personnel from the affected districts until the situation calms down.





