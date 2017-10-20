Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has hailed Malawi President Arthur Peter Mutharika over the October 17 by-elections.

Speaking after his party scooped 5 seats of 6 in the elections, Chakwera thanked Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) under Jane Ansah SC for the job well done and President Mutharika’s government for funding the elections.

“I wish to thank Malawi Electoral Commission, under able of leadership of Justice Jane Ansah SC and her Commissioners, for organising a credible and commendable election.

“By extension, I also thank His Excellency Arthur Peter Mutharika for honoring our repeated calls for his government to furnish the electoral body with the funding necessary to fulfil this constitutional requirement in a manner that all Malawians can be proud of,” Chakwera said.

Official results of October 17 by-elections revealed that in all three constituencies where the by-elections took place namely Lilongwe Msozi North, Lilongwe South East and Nsanje Lalanje, Malawi main opposition MCP candidates won.

In Lilongwe City South East Constituency, MCP’s Ulemu Msungama emerged winner with 6,722 votes while DPP’s Reuben Ngwenya managed 3,597 votes.

Independent Candidates Christopher Joseph Manja and Ellen Shabani got 891 votes and 311 votes respectively.

In Lilongwe Msozi North constituency, MCP’s Sosten Gwengwe was officially declared winner with 10,015 votes while his main challenger Bruno Daga of DPP scooped 2,559.

The opposition MCP also beat the DPP in Nsanje Lalanje where MCP candidate Lawrence Sitolo was declared new Member of Parliament for the constituency.

In wards, DPP claimed one ward namely Mayani in Dedza while main opposition MCP claimed two wards namely Mtsiriza and Ndirande wards.