Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers have been deployed in various areas in Blantyre following violence that saw the killing of a man on Thursday.

On Friday, MDF soldiers were spotted patrolling areas such as Limbe, Lunzu, Machinjiri Chilomoni and Chileka in order to restore security in the wake of attacks on people suspected of being bloodsuckers.

According to reports, the soldiers are conducting the operation jointly with the police.

On Thursday a mob blocked a road, attacked police officers and burnt to death a person suspected of being a bloodsucker.

Malawi Police Inspector General Lexten Kachama told reporters on Friday that robbers are taking advantage of the rumours to create insecurity.

“The biggest challenge is that thieves and robbers have now taken advantage of the situation and are mounting illegal roadblocks at night in order to harass people,” Kachama said.

The reports of blood suckers which started last month have led to the killing of nine people in the Southern Region.

Districts that have been affected include Blantyre, Mulanje, Nsanje, Phalombe and Chiradzulu.