A low cost airline owned by Malawians is set to start its operations in Malawi.

Lakestar Express Limited which will make its first flight in January will start with domestic routes before introducing flights to Lusaka [Zambia], Johannesburg [South Africa], Harare [Zimbabwe], Nairobi [Kenya] and eastern side of Mozambique.

Chief executive officer of the airline Allain Chidzanja told the local media they have invested $7 million (about K5.1 billion) and have been given air service licence by the Ministry of Transport and Public Works.

“In Malawi, we want to make sure that passengers can fly between Blantyre and Lilongwe and we want to revive the Northern route in Mzuzu, Karonga and Likoma as it is becoming a hot spot and this will help us revive tourism as well,” he said.

The airline has two 19-passenger Beechcraft 1900D which will be used for flights between Lilongwe and Blantyre as well as the Northern Region.

Chidzanja said they are now hoping they will be issued an air operators certificate.

The Ministry of Transport and Public Works said the company was given an air service licence after it fulfilled the economic regulation requirements but the airline need to start a technical certification process to get an air operators certificate to start operations.